MLB rumors: Giants grant Phillies permission to interview Dusty Baker

Dusty Baker could reunite with Bryce Harper, and it's all thanks to the ... Giants?

The Chicago Tribune's Mark Gonzales reported Sunday that the Giants gave the Phillies permission to interview Baker to be their next manager. The 70-year-old currently is a special adviser to CEO Larry Baer in San Francisco.

Baker last managed in the major leagues when he led Harper and the Nationals to 97 wins in 2017. But Washington lost to the Cubs in the first round of the playoffs that season, despite winning the NL East.

The Nationals won the NL East both years that Baker managed in Washington DC -- 2016 and 2017 -- and averaged 96 wins in his two seasons. They also failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs both times.

Baker began his managerial career in 1993 when he won 103 games with the Giants. He served as San Francisco's manager from 1993 to 2002 and compiled an 840-715 regular-season record, though his teams went just 11-13 in the playoffs, including losing the 2002 World Series to the Angels in seven games.

Over his 22-year managerial career, Baker has 1,863 wins to 1,636 losses, but is 23-32 in the playoffs.

The Phillies seem to be looking for veteran leadership from their new manager. Along with Baker, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday that Philadelphia also will consider Buck Showalter, Joe Girardi and Mike Scioscia as candidates.

Gabe Kapler was fired by the Phillies after the regular season as the team disappointed in Harper's first year on his new team. Heyman reported Saturday that the Giants will interview Kapler for their vacant manager position.

