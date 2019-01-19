MLB rumors: Giants gauging Evan Longoria trade interest with teams originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Evan Longoria's first season in San Francisco didn't go as planned, and now his future might not either.

The veteran third baseman has only spent one season in San Francisco, but the Giants, led by their new regime under Farhan Zaidi, reportedly are already looking at ways to move on.

According to Jon Heyman, the Giants "have been gauging trade interest" in Longoria. But that won't be easy.

Longoria, 33, still has $72.5 million left -- $58 million from the Giants -- on his contract through 2022, plus a $2 million assignment bonus if he's traded. When the Giants acquired him in a trade with the Rays before the 2018 season, Tampa Bay sent San Francisco $14.5 million.

The three-time All-Star had the worst season of his 11-year big league career after joining the Giants. He had career lows in batting average (.244), on-base percentage (.281), and home runs (16).

Longoria is the most likely candidate for Zaidi to pull off a salary-swap trade. He doesn't have a no-trade clause, and Zaidi has been here before in the past with players like Matt Kemp.

The Giants want to get younger and more athletic. Trading Longoria could just be the start of more roster turnaround for a team that has lost 187 games the past two seasons.