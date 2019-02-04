MLB Rumors: Giants have discussed trading for Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury

Brian Witt
NBC Sports BayArea
The Giants continue to survey the outfield market, and have reportedly had discussions around a former Gold Glove award winner.

MLB Rumors: Giants have discussed trading for Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury

The Giants continue to survey the outfield market, and have reportedly had discussions around a former Gold Glove award winner.

MLB Rumors: Giants have discussed trading for Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury

The Giants' outfield situation is presenting more questions than answers with just weeks to go until the start of Spring Training, and now we can add another one to the list.

The question: Why is Jacoby Ellsbury's name being associated with San Francisco?

Ellsbury, 35, missed all of last season with a series of injuries. He's still owed $48 million on the 7-year, $153 million contract he signed with the Yankees after the 2013 season. He's a lifetime .284 hitter and former Gold Glove award winner, but he's played his entire career in the hitter-friendly AL East.

Given that the Giants are intent on getting younger and more athletic, Ellsbury wouldn't seem to make much sense for the Giants on the surface. But, as Olney points out, it makes more sense in the framework of a salary swap.

Like Ellsbury, the Giants have a few of their own albatross contracts, including that of starter Johnny Cueto, who is still owed $68 million.

Cueto, 32, went 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA in 53.0 innings for the Giants last season before being shut down  with an injury that required Tommy John surgery in August.

The normal timetable for a pitcher returning from Tommy John surgery is around 12-14 months, so it's quite possible Cueto doesn't figure into San Francisco's plans for the upcoming season.

Still, given Ellsbury's injury history and hefty price tag, he's hardly more of a 'sure thing' than Cueto in the year ahead.

