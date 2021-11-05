MLB rumors: Giants claim Hunter Harvey off waivers from Orioles

Report: Giants claim former first-round pick from Orioles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants' signing of Kevin Gausman back in 2019 has paid major dividends over the past two seasons. Farhan Zaidi and the Giants' front office clearly are hoping for a similar result as the team claimed former first-round draft pick Hunter Harvey from the Baltimore Orioles, FanSided's Robert Murray reported citing league sources.

Source: The San Francisco Giants have claimed pitcher Hunter Harvey off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 5, 2021

A year after Gausman was the No. 4 overall pick by the Orioles in 2012, Harvey was selected 22nd overall by Baltimore. Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Harvey is 1-2 with a 3.42 ERA over 26 appearances out of the bullpen.

Harvey has been hampered by injuries throughout his career, and didn't see the field this past season until June after dealing with an oblique injury in spring training.

The Giants have much of the bullpen already signed for 2022, but Harvey does offer flexibility in having a minor-league option available in his contract.

Zaidi has prided himself on finding bargains since taking over the Giants, and Gausman along with outfielder Mike Yastrzemski have been tremendous pickups from Baltimore's system.

The Giants have to hope they can strike gold once again with Harvey.

