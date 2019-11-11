MLB rumors: Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens accepts Marlins job

Hensley Meulens, along with third base coach Ron Wotus, was one of the first two people that interviewed to be Bruce Bochy's replacement. Now, he's no longer with the Giants.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday that Meulens has accepted a job with the Marlins. It's unknown what his official title will be, though, it sounds like hitting coach and first base coach are open in Miami.

Meulens joins bullpen coach Matt Herges as the second Giants coach to leave for a new team this offseason. Herges is staying in the NL West as the D'backs new pitching coach.

The second coach (after Matt Herges) to join another staff, with more changes on the way. Hopefully Meulens gets a shot to be manager somewhere soon. He's been waiting a long time. https://t.co/Lu1Irobf9Z — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) November 11, 2019

Meulens, 52, spent the last 10 years on the Giants' coaching staff. He was Bochy's bench coach the last two seasons, and previously served as San Francisco's hitting coach.

The longtime Giants coach has interviewed with several teams over the years for managerial openings. For now, he will continue to wait for his shot.

Meulens is joining Don Mattingly's staff -- the two played with each other on the Yankees in the early 1990s -- and he surely has hopes to still one day be a manager.

