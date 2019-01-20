Sonny Gray traded to Reds in three-team deal after A's, Giants interest originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Both the Giants and the A's reportedly had interest in acquiring Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray this offseason, but he won't return to the Bay Area. He will be heading to the Cincinnati Reds as part of a three-way trade.

The gang gets another pitcher. 💯 pic.twitter.com/nNS7oxqq6W — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 21, 2019

The New York Yankees announced today that they have acquired OF Josh Stowers from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for 2B Shed Long. https://t.co/d6nxOOPSss — New York Yankees (@Yankees) January 21, 2019

Gray signed a three-year. $32-million extension as part of the deal, plus a club option . The Yankees originally received second baseman Shed Long and a 2019 competitive balance pick from the Reds for Gray and left-handed pitcher Reiver Sanmartin.

But Jerry Dipoto wanted to be a part of it. The Mariners also traded Josh Stowers to the Yankees for Long.

Shed Long to the Mariners and Josh Stowers to the Yankees is done, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 21, 2019

Gray would have made sense for both Bay Area teams, as the Giants and the A's could use an influx of quality starting pitching. Gray went 11-9 with a 4.90 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 130.1 innings for New York last season, but he was far better on the road than he was at home.

Considering Oakland Coliseum and Oracle Park are far more pitcher-friendly than Yankee Stadium, a bounceback season in the Bay Area certainly could have been possible. Alas, it appears Gray could be making his home starts at Great American Ball Park, which just might be the most hitter-friendly park in the entire league.