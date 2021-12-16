MLB rumors: Giants among teams 'in' on outfielder Seiya Suzuki

Report: Giants among teams 'in' on Japanese OF Suzuki originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The MLB might be locked out for the time being, but that doesn't mean the proverbial hot stove is cooling down. Japanese slugger Seiya Suzuki was posted by his Nippon Professional Baseball team before the MLB transaction freeze, and the Giants are among the teams "in" on pursuing him once the lockout comes to an end, MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman reported Wednesday citing league sources.

Hear multiple West Coast teams are also in on Suzuki, including Giants, Mariners and more. Multitalented OF predictably has big interest. https://t.co/elBPGKWbgC — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 15, 2021

Heyman also mentioned the Seattle Mariners as another team in the mix, and the 27-year-old outfielder should draw plenty of interest once teams are allowed to resume signing players.

Suzuki hit .317 with 38 home runs and 88 RBI for the Hiroshima Carp last season in the NPB and is projected by MLB Trade rumors to be getting an offer in the range of $65-70 million including the posting fee to his former club. Suzuki also helped lead Team Japan to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The Giants have expressed a need for outfield depth, and ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reported Wednesday that the organization isn't likely to be signing any nine-figure contracts this offseason.

If that ends up being the case, Kris Bryant likely isn't an option to return to the Giants in free agency, despite him expressing fondness for the organization after he was acquired at the 2021 MLB trade deadline.

Other potential candidates for the Giants, like Nick Castellanos, also likely will be seeking upwards of $100 million contracts once negotiations can resume.

Suzuki might fit perfectly into the range the Giants hope to spend on a big-time free agent signing. They certainly won't be the only team in pursuit, but Suzuki would be an intriguing fit in a Giants outfield already featuring Mike Yastrzemski and LaMonte Wade Jr.

