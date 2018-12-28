MLB rumors: Giants among teams that have interest in Josh Harrison originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Bruce Bochy and the Giants are ready to embrace the platoon, so why not bring in a guy that has played four different positions over the last two seasons?

According to Fancred's Jon Heyman, the Giants are among the teams interested in former Pirates utility player Josh Harrison.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Nationals, Reds, Brewers and Rangers are the other teams that have interest, according to Heyman, while the Yankees, Phillies and Dodgers are "in play" for Harrison.

Josh Harrison, very good super utility player with plus 39 DRS at 2B/3B, has interest from Nats, Reds, Rangers, Giants, Brewers, with Yanks, Phils, Dodgers potentially in play, depending on the big guys — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 27, 2018

The 31-year-old Harrison would fit the type of player new President of Baseball Ops, Farhan Zaidi, is looking for. He wants players that offer flexibility. In 2018, Harrison played 87 games at second base and two games at third base. The year before, he played 83 games at second base, 49 games at third base, eight games in left field and one game in right field.

At the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas earlier this month, Zaidi said the team could be in the market for a right-handed platoon for second baseman Joe Panik. Harrison could be that guy.

In 97 games last season, the two-time All-Star hit .250/.293/.363 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 37 RBI.

Harrison's best season came in 2014 when he hit .315/.347/.490 with 38 doubles, 13 homers, 52 and stole 18 bases. He finished ninth in NL MVP voting.