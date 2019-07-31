The Giants made a flurry of moves before Wednesday's MLB trade deadline. While they moved multiple major league relievers, San Francisco also added a prospect from the Rays at the last minute.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Giants acquired outfielder Joe McCarthy from Tampa Bay, with the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reporting San Francisco is sending minor league pitcher Jacob Lopez.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Joe McCarthy is headed from Tampa Bay to the San Francisco Giants, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

#Rays return from #Giants for minor league OF Joe McCarthy is minor league LHP Jacob Lopez — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 31, 2019

The Giants confirmed the transaction later Wednesday afternoon.

McCarthy, 25, was ranked as the Rays' No. 28 prospect. The former fifth-round draft pick was batting .196 with six home runs in Triple-A this season. But he's a .269 career hitter in the minors with 29 total home runs.

Lopez, 21, was the Giants' 26th-round pick in 2018. The left-handed pitcher is 2-3 with a 3.02 ERA over nine games this year.

[RELATED: Watch Giants prospect Heliot Ramos hit walk-off home run]

Story continues

This was far from the Giants' biggest move of the day, but it could be an underrated one if McCarthy pans out.

MLB trade deadline: Giants acquire Rays No. 28 prospect Joe McCarthy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area