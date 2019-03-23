MLB rumors: Giants acquire Michael Yastrzemski to bolster bare outfield originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Giants have released two outfielders this week which left many of us wondering ... what's next?

Well, a familiar name is being acquired by the Giants -- Yastrzemski.

The grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, Michael, has been acquired by the team according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic:

Tyler Herb has been traded to the Baltimore Orioles for OF Mike Yastrzemski. Yastrzemski will report to minor league camp. There will be 19 more moves today, probably. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 23, 2019

The 28-year-old left-handed outfielder has spent six seasons in the minors, with last season playing for the Baltimore Orioles' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates. He finished his 2018 campaign across those two teams boasting a .250/.339/.414 line with 10 home runs.

Yastrzemski should provide some much needed, starving outfield depth for the Giants. And, like Pavlovic says -- maybe more moves are happening in the near future.