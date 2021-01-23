MLB Rumors: Garrett Richards, Red Sox agree to one-year deal

Report: Sox agree to one-year deal with Garrett Richards originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox made another move in free agency Saturday morning, reportedly agreeing to a deal with right-hander Garrett Richards.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports Richards will sign a one-year, $10 million contract with Boston.

Richards, 32, spent the first eight years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels and the last two seasons with the San Diego Padres. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018, Richards went 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA in 51.1 innings pitched last season. His most productive campaign came in 2014 when he boasted a 13-4 record and 2.61 ERA.

With Richards added to the mix, the Red Sox's collection of potential starting pitchers for 2021 includes him, Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez, Nick Pivetta, and Tanner Houck. Ace Chris Sale is still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Red Sox also reportedly signed ex-Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernandez on Friday evening.