MLB Rumors: Free-agent reliever Steve Cishek 'would like' to sign with Red Sox

Outside of a few minor depth moves, it's been a quiet offseason thus far for the Boston Red Sox.

If they're looking to make some bigger splashes, adding one of the top relief pitchers on the free-agent market wouldn't be a bad place to start. And it looks like Chaim Bloom and Co. have one intriguing option.

Steve Cishek has expressed interest in signing with Boston, according to Peter Gammons of The Athletic. The Cape Cod native spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, posting a 2.55 ERA in 134.1 innings during that span.

Alex Speier noted the Red Sox could not offer Travis Shaw $4M until they clarified their payroll situation. Falmouth's Steve Cishek--over last 4 yrs. ave. 61 G, 2.52 ERA. 9.3 K/9, 1.05 WHIP--would like to sign w/Boston, but made $7.1M last season and may be out of their pay range — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) December 29, 2019

Cishek, 33, as played on five different teams (Marlins, Cardinals, Mariners, Rays, and Cubs) during his 10-year career. If the veteran were to make it six with the Red Sox, he would provide a much-needed boost to a bullpen that was noticeably taxed for a good portion of the 2019 campaign.

As Gammons notes, Cishek could be out of Boston's price range given the front office's focus on shedding payroll ahead of 2020. There are plenty of teams in need of bullpen help who undoubtedly will compete in the bidding for the submariner's services.

