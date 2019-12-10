MLB rumors: Free agent Madison Bumgarner has interest from seven teams

Madison Bumgarner debuted for the Giants on Sept. 8, 2009. He has known one team his entire career, and is revered as a franchise hero.

The big question now is, will he find a new home this offseason in free agency or return to San Francisco? President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi made it clear on Monday during Winter Meetings Live that the Giants still are in the Bumgarner market.

"We're involved in those discussions," Zaidi said while appearing on Winter Meetings Live. "We're planning to meet with his representatives this week and they have other meetings scheduled, too. That's what happens when a player is a free agent, they're going to explore all their options. Guys are looking for different things, looking for maybe a particular geography, maybe a team in a specific part of their competitive cycle.

"We're one of the suitors. We're just going to put our best foot forward and see what happens, but he's earned this opportunity to be a free agent and, as we expected, there's no shortage of interest in a guy with his pedigree."

Zaidi knows the Giants will have competition when it comes to re-signing Bumgarner, and it appears his market is growing. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Monday night that outside of the Giants, there are seven teams linked to MadBum: The Braves, Cardinals, Reds, D'backs, Angels, Twins and Yankees.

Braves still appear to be interested in Madison Bumgarner. They've been seen as a logical spot all along, tho some wondered if the Hamels deal might take them out. No sense it has. Also linked to MadBum: STLCards, Reds, Dbacks, Angels, Twins, Yankees (likely as fallback to Cole). — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2019

There aren't too many surprises in that group, but the D'backs seem to be the new team in the mix. The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly stated the location could make sense as Bumgarner has horses in Phoenix, and Heyman says Arizona already has made a light offer to the left-hander.

Bumgarner's asking price could be on the rise, and it will be interesting to see what kind of deals teams send his way. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Monday that teams are being told Bumgarner is looking for a deal worth at least $100 million over five years. That seems increasingly likely with Zack Wheeler joining the Phillies on a $118 million contract.

Multiple teams are in on the former World Series hero. The Giants might get the last call, but there's a chance Bumgarner is off the board by the time the Winter Meetings end on Thursday.

