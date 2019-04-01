MLB rumors: Free agent Craig Kimbrel still drawing interest from these teams originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It's hard to believe, but free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel still is unsigned with the MLB regular season underway.

The 30-year-old reliever helped the Boston Red Sox win a World Series in 2018, and statistically he's one of the best closers of this era.

Teams are still checking in on him, though. Here's the latest on Kimbrel's situation, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Mets and Brewers are among the other clubs that have checked in on Keuchel, though the Brewers remain more interested in the other top remaining free agent, reliever Craig Kimbrel, sources say. The Mets continue to call on both Keuchel and Kimbrel as a matter of due diligence, and other contenders are taking the same approach, not wanting to be caught unaware if an opportunity arises; the Rays have stayed in touch on Kimbrel as well, sources say.

The Brewers would be a good fit for Kimbrel. They are a legitimate National League pennant and World Series contender, and his addition would make an already strong bullpen even more formidable. Playing for a contender also could improve his value and allow him to showcase his talents with the hopes of landing a better contract in the winter.

Kimbrel posted a 2.74 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP, 96 strikeouts and 31 walks over 62 1/3 innings for the Red Sox last year. He didn't pitch particularly well in the playoffs with a 5.91 ERA, but he did tally six saves in Boston's championship run.

It's hard to imagine Kimbrel being unsigned for much longer given the fact that most teams, particularly contenders, are always looking for bullpen help.

