MLB rumors: Former A's reliever Fernando Rodney signing with Nationals

A's manager Bob Melvin was right. Fernando Rodney did hook on somewhere.

One week after the A's designated the veteran reliever for assignment, Rodney will sign a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals, Miami-based radio host Craig Mish reported on Saturday.

Source : RP Fernando Rodney is signing with the Washington Nationals. Will report to AAA Fresno. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) June 2, 2019

According to Mish, Rodney will join Washington's Triple-A affiliate in Fresno.

Acquired from Minnesota last season, Rodney posted a 3.92 ERA in 22 games with the A's in 2018. That caused the A's to exercise the 41-year-old's $5.25 million option for 2019.

That move backfired on the A's.

In 17 games this season, Rodney was tagged with a 9.42 ERA. On May 25, the A's finally decided they had seen enough.

Rodney was DFA'd and Wei-Chung Wang was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Now, Rodney will try to figure things out in Fresno and see if he can help a Washington bullpen that has an MLB-worst 7.06 ERA. If Rodney makes it up to Washington, it will be the 11th big league team he will have played for.