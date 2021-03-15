MLB rumors: Former Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco finds new home

Adam Hermann
·1 min read
Former Phillie Maikel Franco finds new home for 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A former Phillies infielder, one of the only bright spots from last decade's lean years, is heading to Baltimore.

Maikel Franco, entering his eighth season in the majors, is expected to sign a major league deal with the Orioles, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman:

Franco spent the 2020 season in Kansas City with the Royals, where he hit eight home runs and drove in 38 RBI in 60 games while hitting .278 and posting a .778 OPS.

Now 27 years old, the Dominican Republic native Franco signed with the Phils as an international free agent all the way back in 2010, which is sort of hard to believe. 

Franco made his major league debut in September 2014 and went on to play 656 games with the club, hitting 110 home runs and racking up 381 RBI in five-plus seasons with the Phils.

It'll be very interesting to see how play much time Franco gets at third base vs. Baltimore youngster Rio Ruiz. When Franco appears in the starting lineup, he'll likely be playing next to a familiar face: former Phillie Freddy Galvis is the Orioles' top shortstop after signing a one-year deal this offseason. Galvis and Franco spent four seasons together on the Phils, from 2014 to 2017.

