Giants Farhan Zaidi shuts down latest Madison Bumgarner trade rumors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Friday he expects the team to make a roster move via free agency or a trade "in the next three or four days."

It sure sounds like that won't be the Giants trading ace starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Earlier in the week, MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported San Francisco was discussing a Bumgarner trade with the Brewers. Zaidi emphatically shut down the notion.

"I can tell you who I haven't talked to, and that's Jon Morosi," Zaidi said on KNBR. "I don't know where he's getting this stuff, but it's not from me."

Ever since Zaidi joined the Giants in November, he has been hounded with trade rumors regarding Bumgarner. The former World Series hero is entering the final season of his contract with the Giants, and the sides have been in contact throughout the offseason.

"I have been able to communicate with him [Bumgarner], both directly and through his representation. I know how badly he wants to be here," Zaidi said. "And again, we have a goal of being competitive in 2019. He's a huge part of that."

It's no surprise that teams would call for Bumgarner. The Giants have a thin farm system, and from the outside looking in, the team does not look close to title contention at the moment.

One thing is clear from Zaidi, though -- teams are calling the Giants, not the other way around.

"We spent this offseason having to be realistic with where we are and being willing to listen on anything," Zaidi said. "But it doesn't change the fact that Madison Bumgarner is a very central cog to this team.

Story continues

"Nobody is making any outgoing calls on Madison Bumgarner. If a team calls about any of our players, we're in a position where we have to listen."

The Giants very well could dangle Bumgarner at the trade deadline if they're not in position for the playoffs. But from the man making the decisions himself, Bumgarner isn't going anywhere.

At least for now.