MLB Rumors: Execs "convinced" Yankees want to trade Miguel Andujar originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New York Yankees have some pressing decisions to make at the hot corner.

Several "rival executives" are "convinced" the Yankees want to trade young third baseman Miguel Andujar, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday.

The 23-year-old has the offensive potential to be New York's third baseman of the future -- he tallied 27 home runs and 97 RBI while hitting .297 as a rookie last season -- but some executives believe his subpar defense could convince the Yankees to sell high, especially with superstar Manny Machado looming in free agency.

"The Yankees continue to say Andújar, 23, can develop into an average defender, but they have little choice but to hold that belief," Rosenthal wrote. "The signing of Machado, whose long-term position almost certainly is third, likely would change their perspective."

Machado's reported free agent meeting with the Yankees is set for Wednesday, per the New York Post's George A. King III. If Brian Cashman and Co. like what they see, Andujar could be pushed out to make room for Machado at third base.

Where would Andujar end up? Red Sox manager Alex Cora apparently thinks very highly of the Dominican Republic native, but Boston has its own talented young third baseman in Rafael Devers and almost certainly wouldn't give up valuable assets to land Andujar.

One executive told Rosenthal the San Diego Padres are a possible destination for Andujar, whom New York could dangle in a three-team trade with the Miami Marlins for catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Such a deal may impact the Red Sox, as the New York Mets also are pursuing Realmuto but reportedly have discussed a possible trade with Boston if they're unable to land the All-Star catcher.

The Yankees may decide to stick with their young third baseman as they gear up for another playoff push. But if these "rival executives" are right, this offseason could get interesting in a hurry.

