MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox pitcher Daniel Bard joins Rockies amid comeback attempt

Daniel Bard's comeback dream might become a reality.

The former Boston Red Sox pitcher has signed a minor-league contract with the Colorado Rockies, The Denver Post's Patrick Saunders reported Friday.

#Rockies have signed RHP Daniel Bard to a minor-league deal. The former #Redsox reliever is trying to make a comeback after being out of baseball. The Rockies recently attended his tryout. He'll be in big-league camp beginning today. — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) February 21, 2020

Bard was a Red Sox first-round draft pick in 2006 and spent four seasons with Boston from 2009 to 2013. The hard-throwing right-hander posted a 1.93 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 2010 and appeared to be in line to succeed Jonathan Papelbon as the Red Sox' closer.

But control issues and the team's ill-advised decision to convert him to a starter in 2012 derailed his career: He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2013, last pitched in the minor leagues in 2017 for the New York Mets and announced his retirement in early 2018.

The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham recently reported that the 34-year-old is plotting a comeback, though, and it appears the Rockies are giving him a shot.

