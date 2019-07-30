MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox reliever Tyler Thornburg signs with the Dodgers

Tyler Thornburg's injury-plagued Red Sox career ended on July 10 when the team released him, but he has signed with another contender in the LA Dodgers, according to Rob Bradford.

Thornburg was supposed to be a major acquisition for the Red Sox back in the winter of 2016. The Red Sox sent Travis Shaw to the Brewers in exchange for the right-handed reliever, and while Shaw has been a definite plus for Milwaukee, hitting 63 home runs from 207-18, Thornburg only pitched in 41 games since the trade.

It was a really unfortunate development for the Sox and Thornburg. With the Brewers, he posted a 2.15 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 2016 and could have been a key piece in the Boston bullpen for their World Series run as well this season. Given the Sox need and desire to trade for bullpen arms, having Thornburg as a consistent presence would really have helped this year's team.

But that's how trades go sometimes. The Red Sox were right for swinging for Thornburg's production, but now they have to look to try out another pitcher or two to bolster their bullpen and put their team in prime position for another deep run in October.

