MLB rumors: Evan Longoria, Diamondbacks agree to one-year contract

Former Giants third baseman Evan Longoria reportedly has found a new home in the NL West.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported Friday, citing sources, that Longoria agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Longoria will join his third MLB team in 16 seasons. He played 477 games over the last five years with the Giants, batting .250/.312/.438 with 70 home runs while locking down the hot corner with stellar defense.

In 2022, Longoria batted .244/.315/.451 with 14 dingers and 42 RBI in 89 games with San Francisco.

The Giants declined Longoria's $13 million contract option for the 2023 MLB season in November, paying him a $5 million buyout instead. That roster move opened up opportunities at third base for David Villar, Wilmer Flores and up-and-coming prospect Casey Schmitt.

As a result of the move, Longoria packed his bags and entered free agency for the first time in his career.

Josh Rojas, a 28-year-old left-handed batter, was the Diamondbacks' primary third baseman last season. In Arizona, Longoria likely will see time in the hot corner and as the designated hitter for what could be his final MLB season.

Longoria will get a chance to reunite with his old Giants teammates when San Francisco visits Chase Field for a four-game series, from May 11-14.

