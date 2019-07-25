MLB rumors: Don't count A's out of trade for Mets' Noah Syndergaard

I truly hope you're not sick of MLB trade rumors because we have a week to go, fam.

As far as the A's are concerned, we've written on these rumors, possibilities and speculations numerous times. We even made a fun slideshow for potential trade candidates -- all of them pitchers. But here's some food for thought: Noah Syndergaard.

Woah -- what? Actually, why not?

ESPN's Buster Olney tweeted Tuesday that if the Mets were to trade the star pitcher, and they reportedly "are seriously listening," then they should move Edwin Diaz as well.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser then chimed in, mentioning that it wouldn't be a surprise if the A's were involved in a Syndergaard pursuit:

Do not count the A's out if Syndergaard is available. Exactly the splashy kind of move Billy Beane likes to make every 5 years or so and the A's would be one of the teams with the prospects to do it. https://t.co/ksCFAptINT — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) July 24, 2019

But ...

That means more than likely getting rid of big-named prospects. AJ Puk and Jesús Luzardo instantly come to mind if the Mets were to stick to the pitching theme -- and, my gosh, that would be an amazing return for New York.

Thor said earlier this month once the inevitable trade rumors began to swirl that he loves being a Met, and personally, I couldn't picture him in any other uniform. But alas, we've all witnessed how the team has performed both on and off the field as of late, so perhaps the old change of scenery would do him good. And we know it would certainly add value to an A's team desperately searching for more support on the mound.

[RELATED: After losses to Astros, A's have no choice but to trade]

The 2016 NL All-Star's numbers aren't what we're used to seeing. He's currently boasting a 4.36 ERA with a 7-4 record and 118 strikeouts across 119 2/3 innings.

But, I don't hate this idea.

