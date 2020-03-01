Even if the Boston Red Sox are penalized as a result of MLB's sign-stealing investigation, it looks like Mookie Betts will be in the clear.

Before trading for Betts last month, the Los Angeles Dodgers were assured by the league there was nothing to be concerned about when it comes to their new superstar outfielder, according to Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

"I know with our front office, we do a lot of our due diligence before we make a deal," Roberts said, per Sherman. "We have no questions or any concerns, none at all."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

If Betts indeed is exonerated, then we probably can expect the same for other players from the 2018 World Series champion Red Sox roster.

Any punishment that comes Boston's way is expected to be light. Multiple players from the '18 team, including J.D. Martinez, Andrew Benintendi, and Ian Kinsler have been adamant about their innocence.

As for when to expect a resolution to MLB's investigation, that remains unclear. Last week, it was reported the result could come in early March. Sherman notes MLB isn't expected to announce its findings this week, but it likely will before the regular season gets underway March 26.

MLB Rumors: Dodgers were told not to worry about Mookie Betts amid Red Sox investigation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston