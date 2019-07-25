MLB rumors: Dodgers 'still quite interested' in Giants' relievers

The Giants' recent hot streak has undoubtedly altered their approach to the MLB trade deadline. Just a few weeks ago, a fire sale appeared to be in order. But now, just 3.5 games out of a playoff spot after winning 17 of 21, San Francisco seems unlikely to proceed with the mass sell-off that many expected.

Madison Bumgarner reportedly isn't going anywhere, unless Farhan Zaidi is blown away by a can't-miss package. But even if he doesn't trade his dominant left-handed starter, he still has several relievers to dangle for potential returns.

Will Smith, Sam Dyson and Tony Watson all continue to pop up in the rumor mill, and at least one of the Giants' division rivals has been keeping tabs on one or more of them.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Hank Schulman, the Dodgers reportedly remain focused on the Giants' back-end trio.

By the way, #dodgers still quite interested in #sfgiants relievers. — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) July 25, 2019

The Giants and Dodgers have combined for only three trades since both teams made the move west from New York in 1958, so a trade for any of San Francisco's relievers would constitute a rarity. That said, Zaidi left the Dodgers to take the job with the Giants, so his familiarity with both organizational systems could increase the likelihood of a deal.

As for who the Giants might ask for in return, Schulman suggested a power-hitting outfielder with connections to the Bay Area.

Joc Pederson is a hell of a player. #sfgiants should try to get him. Note to Brad Grems: if Joc ever is a Giant try to get him an elbow guard that doesn't abbreviate his name in big letters facing the TV camera as PED, like his #dodgers one. — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) July 25, 2019

Pederson, who just competed in the Home Run Derby, graduated from Palo Alto High School in 2010. He's totaled 110 home runs and 262 RBI in his career, and the 27-year-old would be an intriguing addition to the Giants' outfield and offer them some insurance in the event Alex Dickerson missed any extended time down the stretch.

Who knows, the Giants still might trade any and/or all of their three relievers, but their recent hot streak has improved their bargaining position, and should only increase what they can demand in return.

