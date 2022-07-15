MLB Rumors: Dodgers sign ex-Red Sox reliever Hansel Robles

Report: Hansel Robles finds new team after Red Sox release originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Hansel Robles reportedly has found a new home one week after being released by the Boston Red Sox.

The right-handed reliever has signed a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Mike Rodriguez of Univision. It will mark the fifth organization Robles has played for in his eight-year MLB career.

Boston parted ways with Robles on July 9 amid a rough season out of the bullpen. In 26 appearances this year, Robles amassed a 5.84 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 21 strikeouts and 14 walks.

If he works his way back to the majors, Robles figures to be a low-leverage relief option for an L.A. club that currently ranks sixth in bullpen ERA (3.26). The Dodgers have lost several bullpen arms to injuries this season including Blake Treinen, Daniel Hudson, Tommy Kahnle, and most recently Brusdar Graterol.