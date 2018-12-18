MLB rumors: Dodgers interested in outfielders Bryce Harper, A.J. Pollock originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The MLB Winter Meetings came and went. And we are still waiting to find out which team Bryce Harper will call his home.

We know the rumors Harper would end up in a Giants jersey quickly circulated, but those flames were fanned out quickly once the pattern of Farhan Zaidi came to surface.

The Giants' president of baseball operations is not in a position to hand out lucrative contracts -- especially ones of such tremendous nature.

With that being said, the Dodgers, an NL West rival of the Giants, has been interested in acquiring not only the top free agent outfielder, but A.J. Pollock as well. He's also a wanted free agent. And the guy can straight up play when he's healthy.

Pollock is a career .281 hitter with an All-Star selection, Gold Glove Award and was even in MVP talks in 2015. Yeah -- 2015 A.J. Pollock was such a good A.J. Pollock.

And with his abilities to play in different outfield spots, as Ken Rosenthal writes, and obviously at a cheaper price tag, Pollock is actually a more tantalizing free agent than Harper in that case.

The latest rumors that are circulating around L.A. sings the normal tune of we need to clear some space and some salary. That goes without saying, but it also has a lot to do with possibly letting go of Yasiel Puig.

That's another article.

For now, it's strange to see the Giants starving for outfielders and not making any drastic moves. The current outfield situation is filled with young names which means not a ton of experience.

The team's latest signing in Mike Gerber has most Giants praying that he turns out to be the next Max Muncy.

We have to wait to see if that'll happen, but the team, along with the 29 others, just want Harper, and Manny Machado, to make a decision already.

If you're impatient, like me. There are some odds that have been made in order to make the waiting game a little more fun:

San Francisco is listed in there, of course, but don't get your hopes up -- it's not in the characteristics of Zaidi who appears to be on the path of cheaper players and short-term contracts.

But ...

That means he has his eyes open for some diamonds in the rough -- hopefully.