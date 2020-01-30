MLB Rumors: Who the Dodgers could send Red Sox in Mookie Betts trade

We've heard plenty about the San Diego Padres' pursuit of Mookie Betts over the last few days.

But don't sleep on their National League West competitor.

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain "strongly in the mix" for a trade involving Betts, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Thursday.

The Athletic's Andy McCullough also reports Los Angeles "remains engaged" with Boston in Betts trade talks, and that dialogue involving the All-Star outfielder has "approached a resolution."

As Heyman and McCullough both point out, the Dodgers are loaded with the payroll and the prospects to pull off a Betts deal.

Not all of L.A.'s prospects are on table: The Dodgers "lack interest" in dealing top prospects Gavin Lux and Dustin May, McCullough reported.

But the club has plenty of other enticing pieces it could send Boston in a Betts trade, per McCullough:

Their organization features a plethora of other options - from big-league assets like Enrique Hernández and Chris Taylor to up-and-coming performers like outfielder Alex Verdugo and pitcher Tony Gonsolin to farmhands like catching prospect Keibert Ruiz or pitching prospect Josiah Gray - from which (Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim) Bloom could build a reasonable package for Betts.

Red Sox fans will recognize Hernandez and Taylor, versatile utilitymen who both appeared in all five games of the 2018 World Series. The 23-year-old Verdugo hit .294 with an .817 OPS over 106 games last season, while the 25-year-old Gonsolin posted a 2.93 ERA over 40 innings pitched.

Ruiz is L.A.'s fifth-ranked prospect (No. 73 overall in MLB's Top 100 prospects for 2020) and could be an intriguing option for the catcher-depleted Red Sox, while Gray ranks fourth in the Dodgers' system.

Would the Dodgers' package for Betts trump what the Padres could offer? It appears we may find out soon, as pitchers and catchers report to spring training in less than two weeks.

