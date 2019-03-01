MLB rumors: Dodgers' contract offer to Bryce Harper broke annual record originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Bryce Harper didn't sign with the Giants, but he didn't sign with the Dodgers either.

And, according to a report from MLB Network's Jon Morosi, it wasn't for a lack of trying.

In Bryce Harper talks, I am told #Dodgers were willing to offer a four-year deal worth approximately $45 million per season. That would have allowed Harper to shatter the all-time AAV record and become a free agent at age 30. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 28, 2019

Harper ended up agreeing to a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday, a deal that could keep him in Philadelphia through the 2031 season. That's a far cry longer than the Dodgers' reported offer, which would seem to indicate Harper was more interested in long-term security than a short-term payoff.

In any case, the Giants won't have to face him upwards of 20 times per season for the next decade-plus, and regardless of what you think of the contract he received, there's no denying Harper's immense talent.

The Giants clearly weren't denying it either, as they offered Harper a 12-year, $310 million deal. As USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale pointed out, San Francisco would have had to offer significantly more than the Phillies in order to exceed what Harper ultimately received from Philadelphia.

The #SFGiants offered $310 million over 12 years for Harper, confirming @PavlovicNBCS report. The Giants would have had to go at least to $335 or even higher, they were informed because of exorbitant California taxes — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 28, 2019

Those damn state taxes. Something all Californians can relate to.

Oh well, at least it's not snowing, like it's supposed to Friday in Philly.