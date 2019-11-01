MLB rumors: Dodgers' Clayton McCullough new candidate for Giants job

Farhan Zaidi is slowly narrowing his choices.

The Giants president of baseball operations has spent the last month interviewing candidates to replace Bruce Bochy as Giants manager. Sources told NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic that Zaidi has trimmed the pool of applicants down to three, with Gabe Kapler, Joe Espada and Pedro Grifol being the finalists. Sources told Pavlovic that Kapler has been the favorite at different points in the process.

But is there room for a mystery candidate? According to Sirius XM's Craig Mish, Dodgers field coordinator Clayton McCullough has become a candidate for the job.

Per source, a new candidate has emerged in the San Francisco Giants search for a new Manager : Los Angeles Dodgers Field Coordinator Clayton McCullough. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) October 31, 2019

McCullough has been with the Dodgers since 2015, working under both Zaidi and Kapler, who was LA's Director of Player Development before becoming the Phillies manager after the 2017 season. The 39-year-old was a minor league catcher from 2002-2005 before joining the minor league coaching ranks. He became the Blue Jays' minor league coordinator of instruction in 2013 before joining Zaidi and the Dodgers in 2015.

Kapler, Espada and Grifol all reportedly have been given multiple interviews. Zaidi also reportedly has interviewed a number of other candidates, including Ron Wotus, Hensley Meulens, A's bench coach Mark Kotsay and Cubs first base coach Will Venable.

It is not yet known whether or not McCullough has interviewed with Zaidi, but it does appear that having a previous relationship with him is working in the favor of Kapler and could work in McCullough's favor as well, should he move along in the process.

While the applicant pool has been whittled down, it does appear that Zaidi still is going to take his time choosing the next leader of the Giants. There's no reason to rush at this point.

