MLB rumors: A's discussing trading Blake Treinen, two other veterans

The A's reportedly are looking to trade three veterans.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Oakland has been discussing dealing away relief pitcher Blake Treinen, second baseman Jurickson Profar and catcher Josh Phegley.

The news isn't all that surprising, considering that all three players are potential non-tender candidates in their final year of arbitration.

Treinen, 31, is projected by MLB Trade Rumors to receive $7.8 million, a figure the A's almost certainly will decline to pay the right-hander, who's coming off the worst year of his career.

After an All-Star season in 2018, Treinen struggled to post a 4.91 ERA and 1.62 WHIP this year, ultimately being shut down with a back injury. With Liam Hendriks now firmly entrenched in the closer role, Oakland has no room for Treinen and his salary.

MLB Trade Rumors projects Profar to land $5.8 million in arbitration -- a significant sum for an inconsistent second baseman. The 26-year-old struggled both offensively and defensively for most of 2019, slashing .218/.301/.410 with 20 home runs and 67 RBI, and committing 13 errors.

Phegley is projected to receive $2.2 million in arbitration, which is the most reasonable of the three figures but still on the high side for a backup catcher. The 31-year-old slashed .239/.282/.411 with 12 homers and 62 RBI this year, but rookie Sean Murphy likely will be the starter in 2020.

Oakland already traded starting pitcher Jharel Cotton, another arbitration-eligible player, to the Cubs for cash considerations, so it wouldn't be surprising to see more deals in the near future. Monday marks the deadline for teams to tender contracts to their arbitration-eligible players, which could make it a busy Thanksgiving weekend for the A's.

