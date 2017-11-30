MLB Rumors: Marlins Shopping Stanton to Giants; Diamondbacks Acquire Boxberger From Rays

The offseason is underway and rumors are already swirling about where the Marlins will trade Giancarlo Stanton and which team will end up with Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani.

While teams still wait to see where players like Yu Darvish, J.D. Martinez and Jake Arrieta end up, some other players have already switched teams whether through trade or free agency.

Thursday has proved to be a big day for relievers getting shipped away, as Brad Boxberger and Jim Johnson have already been moved.

Get a breakdown of all the moves and rumors going on in MLB below.

• San Francisco Giants front office executives were in Los Angles on Thursday night to meet with representatives of Giancarlo Stanton. (Craig Mish, Sirius XM)

• The Marlins would trade Stanton to the Giants for second baseman Joe Panik, right-handed pitcher Tyler Beede and outfielder Chris Shaw if San Francisco is willing to pay $250 million of the $295 million still on Stanton's contract. Additionally, although Stanton has not officially said he would accept a trade to the Giants, those involved are optimistic he will. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Braves trade right-handed pitcher Jim Johnson to Angels for left-handed pitcher Justin Kelly. (Official)

• Rays trade right-handed pitcher Brad Boxberger to Diamondbacks for right-handed pitcher Curtis Taylor. (Official)

• The Athletics agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with right-handed pitcher Yusmeiro Petit. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Indians have agreed to minor league deals with right-handed pitchers Evan Marshall and Neil Ramirez. (Official)

• The Astros are shopping right-handed pitcher Mike Fiers. (Jake Kaplan, Houston Chronicle)

• The Braves are shopping first baseman Matt Adams. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

• The Phillies, Cubs, Pirates and Nationals all have interest in Shohei Ohtani. (Todd Zolecki, MLB.com; Chris Mueller and Joe Starkey, 93.7 The Fan; David Kaplan, NBC Sports Chicago; Chelsea Janes, The Washington Post)