MLB rumors: D'Backs want Jackie Bradley Jr. in trade from Red Sox

The Arizona Diamondbacks have Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. high on their wish list of trade targets, according to a Boston Globe report.

Nick Cafardo of the Globe reports that the D'Backs are eyeing Bradley as a replacement for center fielder A.J. Pollock, who they're likely to lose this offseason in free agency.

Jackie Bradley Jr is high atop Arizona DBacks wish list to replace AJ Pollock according to a major league source. — Nick Cafardo (@nickcafardo) December 11, 2018

With the Red Sox rumored to be looking to shed salary and potential salaries (Bradley can become a free agent after 2020), could the Sox be willing to deal their Gold Glove center fielder?

Listening to manager Alex Cora's comments at the winter meetings in Las Vegas, it didn't sound as if JBJ was going anywhere.

"Looking forward to [having] Jackie the whole season. That's going to be cool...," Cora said. "He felt it. He understands who he is now, and I don't think the whole rollercoaster, Jackie Bradley is going to happen again. He understands who he is, and with that offensive approach over 162 games, we'll see what happens."

Bradley finished the regular season hitting .234 (with 17 homers and 59 RBI) to bring up a batting average that had been as low as .178 on June 23. He was the MVP of the ALCS victory over the Astros when he hit two homers, including a grand slam, and had nine RBI. Long considered one of the best defensive center fielders, he won his first Gold Glove last month.

