Cubs to sign former Mets centerfielder Jake Marisnick

Cubs to sign centerfielder Jake Marisnick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer promised the Cubs would continue to round out their roster and add to payroll as Spring Training approaches. The next step, it seems, was adding outfield depth.

The Cubs and free agent centerfielder Jake Marisnick have agreed to a one-year deal, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed Thursday. The contract would guarantee him $1 million this season, with a $4 million mutual option in 2022 or a $500,000 buyout. The deal is pending a physical. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi was the first to report the agreement and USA Today's Bob Nightengale was the first with contract details.

Marisnick deal with Cubs: $1m in 2021 with mutual option for 2022 of $4m ($500k buyout). Deal is pending physical. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) February 11, 2021

With the signing, the Cubs and Mets will essentially swap backup centerfielders. The Mets signed Albert Almora Jr., who the Cubs non-tendered in December, earlier this week. Marisnick spent 2020 with the Mets, hitting .333/.353/.606 in 33 at-bats.

Marisnick made the most of his limited time in the batter’s box last season, recording career highs. But even if his career hitting numbers (.229/.281/.385) aren’t quite eye-popping, his defensive skillset makes him an asset.

With Marisnick, the Cubs will have five outfielders on their roster. Joc Pederson and Phillip Ervin were also winter additions.

Gordon Wittenmyer contributed to the reporting of this story.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!