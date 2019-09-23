MLB Rumors: Cubs GM Jed Hoyer one of "two most likely" candidates for Red Sox opening

While a disappointing regular season winds down for the defending champion Boston Red Sox, the search for Dave Dombrowski's replacement wanes on.

Despite winning the World Series last season and having the likes of Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Chris Sale on the roster, Boston's general manager opening has not been as attractive to other executives as expected. According to one report, a "chaotic" front office reputation has hindered the team's search.

Still, the Sox are drawing interest around the league, and Jon Heyman mentioned Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer as one of the "most likely" candidates for the job.

"I think Hoyer is probably the more likely one for Boston at this point. That would be my guess," Heyman said on 670 The Score radio. "I had Hoyer and (Diamondbacks executive Amiel Sawdaye) as the two most likely at this moment. I could see Jed going back there. He certainly has a rapport with (John) Henry and the other people there in Boston."

Hoyer worked as an assistant general manager for Theo Epstein from 2002-05, and was a part of the four executives that ran the Red Sox when Epstein went through a 10-week hiatus in 2006. Hoyer then went on to become the general manager of the Padres in 2009 and then joined the Cubs front office in 2011.

The next general manager for the Red Sox will have a tall task ahead of him in maneuvering the team's league-high payroll along with Betts and J.D. Martinez's upcoming contract extensions. Hoyer has a successful track record in the league and comes from Epstein's tree of executives, which John Tomase laid out as a likely spot to pick Dombrowski's replacement.

There's still plenty of baseball to be played before the offseason begins, but the Red Sox at least got a head start on shaping out their front office. That should bode well for them once winter comes.

