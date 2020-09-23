MLB Rumors: Could Red Sox pursue George Springer in 2021 free agency?

Could Red Sox make a run at George Springer in free agency? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There hasn't been much to get excited about the Boston Red Sox this season. They own the third-worst record in baseball and were sellers at Major League Baseball's trade deadline.

Might 2021 be a different story?

The Red Sox plan to re-sign Jackie Bradley Jr. to a new contract in free agency, The Athletic's Peter Gammons reported Wednesday. But if Bradley signs elsewhere, Chaim Bloom and Co. could turn to a more high-profile outfield target: Houston Astros star George Springer.

"If Bradley leaves, there is the possibility that Boston could make a run at George Springer, who was the draft prospect of choice in 2012 and grew up a Red Sox fan in Bristol, Conn.," Gammons wrote .

It's possible Springer doesn't even reach the open market: Reports in May suggested the Astros intended to offer a contract extension to their homegrown star.

Springer hasn't been offered that contract extension yet, though, and the Red Sox will have the money to pay the 31-year-old -- who's making $21 million with Houston this season -- after trading superstar Mookie Betts in February.

The seven-year veteran is having a relative down year -- .251 with 13 home runs and 28 RBIs through 47 games -- but was an All-Star the previous three seasons and would give the Red Sox a talent infusion after a forgettable 2020 campaign.