The Boston Red Sox will always be a candidate to make a splash at the MLB trade deadline as long as Dave Dombrowski is calling the shots.

And a longtime favorite of Dombrowski's could be on the market this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Red Sox are one of "a few teams" monitoring the availability of Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, Forbes' Phil Rogers reported Thursday night.

Dave Dombrowski has long admired Jose Abreu. The @RedSox are among a few teams monitoring Abreu's availability. He might be most impactful bat on the market if @whitesox we're willing to deal him. Could trade him and re-sign him but value as a rental is limited. — Phil Rogers (@philgrogers) July 19, 2019

Dombrowski, who previously worked with the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central, has pursued Abreu before, as Boston reportedly was in "active talks" with Chicago for Abreu during the 2017 offseason and was one of four finalists to sign the slugger before he re-upped with the White Sox in 2016.

The Red Sox also have a need at first base; they're hitting a combined .239 at the position with a subpar .749 OPS, as injuries to Mitch Moreland and Steve Pearce have forced Michael Chavis to platoon at first.

As Rogers notes, the 32-year-old Abreu may not have much appeal as a rental, and it's unclear whether the Red Sox and their depleted farm system would even have enough assets to pull off a deal.

Story continues

But if they're looking to shake things up at the trade deadline, adding a guy like Abreu who's good for 30 home runs and 100 RBIs a season (he has 21 homers and 66 RBIs through 92 games this year) is certainly enticing.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

MLB Rumors: Could Jose Abreu be a trade deadline target for Red Sox? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston