MLB rumors: Could Freddie Freeman leave the Braves?

A Freddie Freeman-less NL East? Could Braves actually lose face of franchise? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A Freddie Freeman-less NL East?

The other four teams in the division are crossing their fingers that the 2020 NL MVP and 2021 World Series champion will be unable to reach a deal with his incumbent Atlanta Braves.

Freeman is a free agent for the first time in his career at 32 years old. He avoided free agency the first time around by signing an eight-year, $135 million contract with Atlanta before the 2014 season, a deal that proved extremely team-friendly.

He's on the market this winter, which began with the widespread assumption that the Braves would find common ground and re-sign the face of their franchise. Freeman was drafted by the Braves in the second round in 2007 and has spent his entire career with them, including 12 seasons in the majors. He hasn't lost a step, hitting .300 last season with 31 homers, leading the league in runs scored and slugging in every round of the playoffs.

Lately, there has been a bit of buzz that the Braves may not be able to find common ground with Freeman. It picked up last week when Hall of Fame Braves third baseman Chipper Jones said this on Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game:

"I haven't talked to Freddie in quite some time, but I'm sure he's probably a little frustrated this wasn't done in spring training last year. But the fact of the matter is we didn't have any fans in the stands. We've got owners that didn't know where revenue was going to be at the end of the year and maybe held out a little bit. The bottom line is, Freddie, I believe, before it's all said and done will be playing where he wants to play. I know he's a West Coast guy. I know he has a home here in Atlanta. But Freddie, if he wants to play for the Atlanta Braves, he will be playing for the Atlanta Braves. I'll leave it at that."

There are multiple ways to interpret those comments. You could take them at face value -- the Braves haven't made the right offer and uncertainty remains. It was also reported this week by ESPN that Freeman is seeking a six-year deal and has been offered $135 million over five years from the Braves. Freeman would turn 39 in the middle of the sixth year of a contract, a concern for any club, but he also has the look of a player who will age well. He's in good shape, still has quick bat speed with an uncanny swing that plays to all fields, and is a master of the strike zone.

Story continues

High-profile teams like the Dodgers and Yankees are viewed as competitors for Freeman's services. Both clubs obviously have money to spend. The Braves, meanwhile, are already approximately $3 million shy of last year's opening day payroll of $131.4 million, which was by far their highest in franchise history.

This is an important situation to monitor whenever the lockout ends and teams are again allowed to negotiate with free agents. The Braves would still be a force without Freeman -- they won a World Series last year without Ronald Acuña Jr., after all -- but it could put the Braves, Mets and Phillies on more equal footing.

Check out this week's Phillies Talk podcast for more on Freeman's free agency and its potential impact on the NL East.

Subscribe to Phillies Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube