MLB Rumors: What Chaim Bloom, Red Sox seek in Andrew Benintendi trade

Report: What Bloom, Red Sox seek in potential Benintendi trade

More details are emerging about the very real Andrew Benintendi trade rumors.

We've seen multiple reports that the Boston Red Sox are open tor trading their 26-year-old outfielder ahead of his fifth full season, and that clubs are interested in acquiring him.

WEEI's Rob Bradford added some context to those reports Tuesday -- including insight into what chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom seeks in return for Benintendi.

"The asking (price) from at least one of the teams involved is a younger corner outfielder along with a minor-league pitcher not necessarily on the 40-man roster," Bradford wrote.

"The belief is that Bloom's motivation isn't all that dissimilar to what we saw with some of his moves in Tampa Bay, dealing more experienced players ... for the upside and contractual control of a younger player at the position."

Bloom has been open about his plans for a rebuild, with the goals of stocking up on young talent and pitching help rather than spending big on marquee free agents. Benintendi isn't exactly an aging veteran, but if Bloom can flip the former first-round pick for younger assets on favorable contracts, he'll likely jump at the chance.

As for Bloom's potential trade partners: The Boston Sports Journal's Sean McAdam listed the Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates as teams that could be involved, while Bradford reported the Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds and Dave Dombrowski's Philadelphia Phillies haven't been in the mix to date.

The Red Sox are willing to keep Benintendi if the price isn't right on a trade, according to Bradford, so we may see a protracted game of hardball before any deal is struck.