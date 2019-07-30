For the Oakland A's, starting pitching has been a mixed bag during the 2019 season. The team lost Frankie Montas to an 80-game suspension earlier in the season, and have dealt with long-term injuries for Sean Manaea and Jharel Cotton.

A's general manager Billy Beane has already made a pair of moves to bolster the pitching staff, adding Homer Bailey in a trade with the Kansas City Royals and over the weekend acquiring Royals relief pitcher Jake Diekman for a pair of prospects.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The San Francisco Chronicle's A's beat writer Susan Slusser reported Saturday that the A's had been making calls on most of the top trade targets at starting pitcher, including Mets starters Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler, as well as Detroit Tigers pitcher Shane Greene.

The Mets have been the most active team as of late, making a deal with the Blue Jays for Marcus Stroman Sunday before sending left-handed pitcher Jason Vargas to the Philadelphia Phillies Monday morning.

Oakland has some reinforcements coming from the minor league ranks, as Sean Manaea and Jharel Cotton are both expected to return to Oakland by the end of August.

[RELATED: Khris Davis makes bold prediction after walk-off walk gives A's 6-5 win]

The A's are an even 5-5 over its last 10, and the team currently sits in the second AL wild-card spot, holding just a half-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. Beane may need to make another move or two if he wants to keep the bevy of teams fighting to knock the A's off their perch from doing so.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports, where you can watch the MLB Trade Deadline Show at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Also check out our comprehensive coverage of the Giants, A's, 49ers, Raiders, Warriors, Kings and Sharks!

MLB rumors: A's call Mets on Noah Syndergaard before MLB trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area