MLB rumors: Bryce Harper won't sign short-term deal with Giants, anyone else originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The great unknown in the chase for Bryce Harper is what, exactly, it will take to get his signature on a contract.

It's no secret that the overhauled front office at Oracle Park does not like long-term contracts, so as the Giants have thrown their hat in the ring, the general thought has been that they'll try to get the superstar outfielder to sign a short-term deal in a more desirable location.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Not so fast, says Fancred's Jon Heyman.

Despite rumored offers/wishes of teams, word is Bryce Harper is not signing - or even considering - short-term deals. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 12, 2019

According to Heyman, "word is Bryce Harper is not signing -- or even considering -- short-term deals."

[RELATED: Bookmaker lists Giants as favorite to sign Harper]

There are ways around this, if that's the case. A team could offer Harper a long-term deal with creative opt-outs. The Giants' push also could be ownership-driven, in which case a larger deal may be offered.

It's unclear what the Giants have in mind, but a source said they did not make an offer of any kind when they met with Harper a week ago.