MLB rumors: Bryce Harper has made his decision, says D.C. radio host originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

A report has come out from the east coast saying Bryce Harper has come to a decision on which team he will play for in 2019 and beyond.

Chris Russell, a sports radio talk show host from 106.7 The Fan in Washington D.C., (who has been on the Harper beat for some time) said the current free agent could make a decision in the next 24 hours.

"Maybe I took a little bit of a leap of faith here based on some indications I got from a real good source," Russell told 94WIP, in Philadelphia, on Friday.

"Bryce and his representatives, (Scott) Boras, his people, his wife Kayla, they've been meeting since Monday morning in Vegas. Bryce originally wanted this done, when it took this long, by Valentine's Day. Obviously, the contract has not been announced, signed, or whatever."

"But I'm led to believe by the people that I've talked to that are close to the situation -- and I have, again, a real good source that has helped me through this process, let's just leave it at that," Russell said. "That Bryce was in a mood to celebrate yesterday. Now, the source said, 'I believe it's done.' I don't have concrete, 100 percent proof for you guys. I wish I did, otherwise, I would have it and I would be running around with it. But I don't have that, so I want to caution everybody in Philadelphia. But that's what I was led to believe, that this thing is now decided."

Russell then mentioned the Phillies.

"Now, what comes then is hammering out a contract. And if we were to believe the report that the Philadelphia Phillies had not even extended a formal offer -- and I assume that to be a termed, written agreement, that type of thing, which I find hard to believe -- then there might be more leg work to this. And therefore, hey the decision may be done but the contract still needs to be ironed out."

Russell is being safe with the terminology he's using, which is understandable. And while we haven't been able to confirm these rumors, Harper, along with many other free agents, remained unsigned.

The Giants appeared to be the "mystery team" that introduced themselves late into the Harper sweepstakes -- and when the radio hosts asked Russell his opinion on where the outfielder will end up next season, he believed Harper will be in an orange and black uniform.

"I don't think it's going to be the Nationals," Russell said. "I think it's going to be the San Francisco Giants, but that is not by any means an 'I know that for a fact,' so I want to caution everybody -- I know how this works -- I get in trouble with everything I say on my radio show and everyone blows it up."

The wait continues ...