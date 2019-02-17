MLB rumors: Bryce Harper could be rounding third on Phillies contract originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Bryce Harper is going to be a Giant. No, no, he's signing with the Phillies. OK, we all know the Yankees will swoop in for him.

On second thought, he'll pick the Padres. Can't be, though, since there's a mystery team (or was that really the Padres?)

While the baseball world waits and waits and waits on Harper's free-agency decision, fans and pundits alike are growing antsy with every breathless report that the slugger is finalizing a decision.

Enter Jim Bowden, now an MLB analyst for The Athletic, who provided this update Saturday ...

Harper seems headed to Philadelphia.

"I keep hearing there's a lot of momentum and traction here on [Bryce Harper] going and signing with the Philadelphia Phillies.



He could be rounding third and heading home shortly."



-@JimBowdenGM says Bryce Harper could be making his announcement very soon. pic.twitter.com/WxIFU275Zr







— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 16, 2019

Bowden was general manager for the Reds (1992-2003) and the Nationals (2004-09), so he's certainly connected to the MLB rumor mill. But he couched his thoughts on Harper with words like "I think" and "could," so it comes off as informed speculation, not a certainty.

Giants fans worried that the recent deals with Gerardo Parra and Cameron Maybin signal the team is out on Harper actually shouldn't be concerned. NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic pointed out Saturday that the team always planned to add two outfielders before checking back on Harper.

Whether or not Harper plans to launch balls into McCovey Cove this coming season remains to be seen. After all, just one day before Bowden gave his take, a Washington D.C. radio host said Harper had made his decision, and he believed it was to join the Giants.

C'mon, Bryce. Make a decision already. We're not sure we can take more talk-show speculation. (Oh, and San Francisco is lovely this and any time of year.)