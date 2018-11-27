MLB rumors: Brewers, Phillies interested in Madison Bumgarner trade? originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Farhan Zaidi made it clear in his first press conference that the Giants weren't opposed to trading Madison Bumgarner.

"Where we are," Zaidi said at the time, "everything has to be on the table in terms of how we move this team and roster forward."

Some teams reportedly might be calling the Giants' new president of baseball operations.

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers "are among the teams that have had preliminary dialogue" about a Bumgarner trade, sources told MLB.com's Jon Morosi. In return, Zaidi likely will ask for a top pitching prospect, according to Morosi.

Phillies prospect Sixto Sanchez is the No. 6 right-handed pitcher and the No. 21 prospect overall, according to MLB Pipeline. Philadelphia might not want to move Sanchez, but Morosi listed right-hander Adonis Medina -- the Phillies' No. 3 prospect -- as a possibility.

The Brewers, meanwhile, only have one pitcher ranked among their top 10 prospects, per MLB Pipeline: Right-hander Zack Brown. Morosi listed Brewers right-handers Corbin Burns and Brandon Woodruff as "long-term starters [who] fit the profile of arms the Giants would want" in a Bumgarner trade.

Bumgarner is entering the final season of an eight-year, $58.06 million contract. His fastball velocity declined 1.2 miles per hour from 2014, and the rate of hard contact by opposing batters also increased. Yet, this still is the same man who willed the Giants to a third World Series title with a Game 7 for the ages in 2014.

Trading Bumgarner might make more sense than ever, but that doesn't make the possibility any less strange.