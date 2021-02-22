MLB Rumors: Brewers among several teams in mix for Jackie Bradley Jr.

Report: Add another team to list of Jackie Bradley Jr.'s suitors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jackie Bradley Jr. hasn't narrowed down his list of potential free agent destinations. Quite the contrary, in fact.

The Milwaukee Brewers are "in the mix" for the free-agent outfielder this offseason, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Monday. MLB Network's Jon Heyman added there are roughly "half a dozen teams" that appear to be in the Bradley sweepstakes.

The Boston Red Sox have expressed a desire to re-sign Bradley, who batted a career-high .283 in 2020 with an .814 OPS. The 30-year-old reportedly is seeking a multi-year contract, however, and Chaim Bloom may not want to commit to Bradley long-term as Boston eyes a rebuild.

Bradley is an excellent defensive center fielder who could be a solid contributor on a contender like Milwaukee if he can produce consistent offense. The Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants both have been tied to Bradley in rumors, while the New York Mets could be a sleeper despite signing Albert Almora Jr. and Jonathan Villar this offseason.

Bradley's Boston exit would mean the team parting ways with its entire outfield from the 2019 season: Bloom traded Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers last February and dealt Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals earlier this month.

If Bradley doesn't return, Alex Verdugo likely would shift to center field, with newcomers Hunter Renfroe, Franchy Cordero, Kike Hernandez and Marwin Gonzalez splitting time at the corner outfield positions.