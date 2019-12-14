MLB rumors: Brandon Belt would fit Brewers, according to rival execs

The new dimensions at Oracle Park meant bringing in the fences. This also meant great news for first baseman Brandon Belt ... that is, if he remains with the Giants.

MLB insider Robert Murray reported Friday that rival executives believe Belt would be an ideal fit for the Brewers.

Rival executives believe #SFGiants' Brandon Belt would be ideal fit with #Brewers. Would give Milwaukee everyday 1B, an additional left-handed bat in lineup. Unclear if two sides have talked. One potential obstacle: Belt owed $32 million over next two seasons. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 13, 2019

As Murray stated in his tweet, Belt is owed a chunk of change over the next two years, but having him at first base every day and bringing a lefty bat into the lineup would prove beneficial for Milwaukee.

The Brewers would be able to have Ryan Braun back in left field more permanently as opposed to switching off with Ben Gamel. If the lineup were out today, Braun would more than likely take over at the first base position.

The Giants have been using Buster Posey as a platoon at first base for the past few seasons in an effort to save his knees, and the team would likely give Posey more time at first base if this more were to come to fruition.

Let's circle back to the enhancement Belt's bat could possess with these new outfield measurements for a moment.

Belt is one of the biggest victims to fall to the park's infamous Triples Alley. His 25 triples at home across his career is a start. Additionally, he almost doubles his Oracle Park home run total when he's on the road. Playing in San Francisco Belt notched 47 homers -- and when he's on the road? 82.

Belt spoke to Giants insider Alex Pavlovic back in April and said he was torn on the changes being made at the park formerly known as AT&T. He liked the idea of knowing he could limit hitters at a pitcher's park, but when it's his turn to hit, it results in the opposite.

The change would shave off 11 feet and could create a boost in confidence for him at the plate. Whether that's a determinant remains to be seen.

