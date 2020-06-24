Blaze Jordan is choosing the Red Sox over Mississippi State -- and Boston is paying him handsomely for it.

The Red Sox are set to give the 17-year-old infielder a $1.75 million signing bonus, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported Wednesday.

That $1.75 million deal is more than double the $667,900 slot value for the No. 89 pick, which is where the Red Sox took Jordan in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

But Boston had extra cash to spend after reportedly signing first-round draft pick Nick Yorke to a deal below his $3.61 million slot value.

Jordan comes with tantalizing upside, too: The Mississippi native became a YouTube star while launching 500-foot home runs as a 13-year-old and has drawn comparisons to Bryce Harper, who entered the major leagues at 19.

Jordan committed to Mississippi State in eighth grade and could have delayed his major league career by joining the Bulldogs this fall. That decision would have allowed him to re-enter the MLB Draft after his college career and potentially get drafted by another team.

By signing him now, however, the Red Sox will ensure Blaze comes to Boston and enters the team's minor-league system. The young phenom will fly to Boston next week to take his physical and make his contract official, per Cotillo.

MLB Rumors: Blaze Jordan to join Red Sox on impressive signing bonus originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston