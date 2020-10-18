MLB rumors: A's Billy Owens candidate to be Angeles' next general manager

Report: A's Owens candidate to be the Angels' next GM originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Angels need a new general manager, and they might have their eyes within the AL West.

MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported Sunday that A's assistant general manager and director of player personnel Billy Owens is one of six names that have been discussed within the Angels. Owens is considered one of the top evaluators in baseball and could be ready for his next move.

Owens has spent 19 seasons with the A's, and two as an assistant GM. He has been Oakland's director of player personnel for 12 seasons, and spent a handful of years as a hitting coach throughout the minors.

Owens is a San Jose native who was a third-round pick of the Baltimore Orioles in the 1992 MLB Draft. He never made the major leagues, but hit .264 with 70 home runs over seven minor league seasons.

The Angels finished fourth in the AL West this season with a 26-34 record. They haven't made the playoffs since 2014, and Mike Trout has played just one playoff series in his 10-year career.

Download and subscribe to the Balk Talk Podcast