MLB Rumors: Billy Beane to leave A's for business venture with Red Sox owner John Henry

Billy Beane is set to move on from Major League Baseball after spending the last 30 years in the Oakland Athletics front office.

The "Moneyball" mastermind is expected to leave the A's to pursue a business venture with Boston Red Sox owner John Henry, according to the Wall Street Journal. Beane is the co-chair of RedBall Acquisition Corp, which is set to merge with Henry's Fenway Sports Group.

If the merger is completed, Beane likely will leave the MLB front office and therefore will not be involved in Red Sox operations. Rather, the 58-year-old pioneer of baseball analytics would focus on other sports business ventures such as European soccer. Fenway Sports Group owns Liverpool F.C.

In 2002, Beane famously turned down Henry's lucrative offer to become the next Red Sox general manager. The moment was reenacted at the end of the 2011 film Moneyball.

Nearly two decades later, it appears Henry and Beane will finally join forces.