MLB rumors: Athletics' Frankie Montas trade suitors lining up before deadline

Reports: Montas suitors lining up ahead of trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas has yet to be traded out of Oakland, but that seems likely to change as multiple MLB teams seek an ace ahead of the deadline.

It’s hard to keep up with the number of clubs that reportedly are interested in Montas, especially after right-hander Luis Castillo was dealt to the Seattle Mariners by the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

With Castillo out of the trade deadline picture, Montas is now likely to be viewed by many clubs as the most desirable pitcher available on the trade market.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post on Friday night reported that the New York Yankees, who were known Castillo suitors, are now looking at Montas as their “top starter target.” Heyman added the Yankees are also in on others, including Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher José Quintana.

And while Montas might have the edge over Quintana when it comes to stats, Oakland reportedly has placed a high price on the righty.

Before the Castillo trade, which bumped up Montas’ value even higher, The Athletic’s Katie Woo reported on Thursday that it’s believed the A’s are calling for at least two top prospects and possibly “a currently rostered player with substantial team control remaining.” Other teams linked to both Castillo and Montas this past week include the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays.

That high price for Montas hasn't scared away interested suitors, though it might make a trade for Montas more difficult for teams looking to make more than one acquisition at the deadline. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday that the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres are eyeing Montas also.

The Cardinals have been at the forefront of Montas trade discussions for quite some time.

But their pursuit of the 29-year-old could be complicated by their interest in Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto, as Rosenthal's column on Saturday stated both the A’s and Nationals are interested in the same haul of prospects in return for their stars.

Story continues

Montas’ 4-9 record for Oakland this season isn’t indicative of his success on the mound, where he has a 3.18 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 109 strikeouts through 19 starts.

Though the A’s asking price for him is reportedly high, the ace certainly has proven his worth.

But whether or not Oakland’s fire sale will continue at the deadline remains to be seen.