MLB rumors: Athletics expected to monitor Trevor Story after IL return

Josh Schrock
·2 min read
Report: Athletics expected to monitor Story after IL return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As spring turns to summer, hopeful World Series contenders look to the trade market to find a way to fill the glaring holes in their roster.

For the A's, their biggest hole is at shortstop where they have the lowest OPS in MLB. While Elvis Andrus looks to be finally finding his groove at the plate, the A's will monitor Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story once he returns from the IL, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Friday.

Story, 28, has been on the injured list with elbow inflammation but is starting to work his way back. The MRI on Story's elbow came back clean and he is eligible to return from the IL come Tuesday. 

Prior to the elbow inflammation, Story was hitting .255 with five home runs, 23 RBI and a .746 OPS. Story will be a free agent at the end of the season.

RELATED: Piscotty named recipient of Lou Gehrig Memorial Award

Andrus signed with the A's over the winter and was expected to help fill the void left by Marcus Semien's departure. But the 32-year-old is hitting just .211 with zero home runs, seven RBI and a .528 OPS this season.

While Andrus has been swinging it better of late, the A's know they will need more contributions from their shortstop in order to make a deep postseason run.

The A's (33-25) open a series with the Rockies, who will be without Story, on Friday.

